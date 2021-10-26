Since 2000, the Gruenwald family has welcomed the community to their pumpkin farm each October to enjoy the sights and sounds of fall.
Becky Gruenwald said she and her husband Steve and their three boys, Lane, Tate and Wade, opened the farm after the idea came to Steve more than two decades ago.
“When we started Country Pumpkins, it was in the hopes of giving the community a place to go and enjoy the day with their family,” said Becky. “We were a young family just starting out and wanted someplace to visit that wouldn’t break the bank. We hold this vision today and continue to keep it simple and affordable.”
Country Pumpkin started as a three acre pumpkin field and corn maze on County Road 99W and Road 9, according to Becky, but has grown a bit each year over the last twenty years.
“Each year we try to make improvements while staying true to our roots,” said Becky. “We don’t have all of the commercialism that some other places do. We like to keep it simple and that’s what people like about the farm.”
In 2011, the farm moved to the 20 acre property where it operates now and has since added a petting zoo and playground with a hay pyramid and slide. Aside from the additions, half of the acreage is dedicated to pumpkins and half is dedicated to corn, said Becky.
There is also a Country Store, with fresh honey, local nuts harvested in Glenn and Tehama counties, pumpkin butter, and an assortment of jellys, jams, syrups and preserves.
As a family run farm, Becky said her family of five does it all.
“We till and work the soil, we plant the crops and we harvest it all,” said Becky.
When the farm closes for the season, Becky said the family will harvest what is left in the fields before planting a winter crop.
Country Pumpkin is open each year from Oct. 1-31 and admission and parking are always free.
The pumpkin patch and corn maze are open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Visitors can pick one of the many jack-o-lantern pumpkin assortments grown at the farm right off the vine, said Becky.
There is also a wide assortment of heirloom pumpkin varieties and gourds in several colors including red, white, blue and grey.
“These are used more for decoration,” said Becky.
Pumpkins cost $1 to $50, depending on size and variety and cash or checks are accepted as payment.
The corn maze cost $5 per person and children under four can enter for free.
The petting zoo and play area are free to use.
For thrill seekers, a haunted corn maze with ghosts, vampires, grim reapers and the walking dead is offered on select nights. The last two installments of the haunted maze will take place Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. and admission is $15 cash.
For more information, visit www.countrypumpkins.org.