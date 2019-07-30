Farmer Fest is set for this weekend and will help raise money for Glenn County 4-H.
“The Farm Bureau wanted to have a community event that anybody can attend, then we decided ... that we wanted to support a local organization,” said Lisa Humphreys, manager at the Glenn County Farm Bureau.
They decided to have the proceeds benefit Glenn County 4-H, Humphreys said. If it’s decided to continue to host the Farmer Fest, she said they plan to look at helping other community organizations.
Farmer Fest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. Admission costs $5.
The event will feature live music from Moon Shine Crazy, food from places like Round Table Pizza and East Coast Food along with a variety of activities like mule-drawn wagon rides, corn hole, dummy roping and more.
“We’re asking everyone to bring their spare change to help support (Glenn County 4-H) and have fun,” Humphreys said.
For more information, call the Glenn County Farm Bureau at 865-9636.