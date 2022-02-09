A 64-year-old Clear Lake man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Orland on Feb. 4, reported the California Highway Patrol.
The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 1996 Chevy pickup south on the freeway near County Road 20 at 12:40 p.m. at approximately 70 mph in the left lane when a rear tire on the vehicle blew out, CHP said.
The blown tire cause the driver to loose control of the pickup which traveled into the center divide, crash into oleander bushes and overturn.
The Clear Lake resident was ejected from the Chevy and sustained fatal injuries.
CHP said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.