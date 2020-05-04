A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash on April 30, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 7:52 a.m., the man, of Crestline, was driving a Peterbilt south on Interstate 5, north of County Road 35, at approximately 60 mph.
According to the press release, he allowed the vehicle to travel off the roadway onto the right shoulder as he neared County Road 35.
The truck continued on the shoulder and collided with the overpass.
After the collision, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was wearing his seatbelt, according to the press release.
The collision is still under investigation – it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.