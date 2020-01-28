The Orland Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their 65th annual spaghetti feed on Saturday.
The event is a fundraiser for the department and will go toward purchasing rescue or medical equipment, said fire Chief Justin Chaney.
“The community is supporting itself (at the feed) because it’s going to equipment that will help rescue them or give them medical attention,” Chaney said.
The firefighters are offering take out, dine-in or delivery options for the feed.
Chaney said people can either just show up and eat spaghetti or call the department to request delivery (within Orland city limits).
He said the firefighters start cooking Friday night in preparation for the feed the following day – last year they served about 2,100 meals.
The spaghetti feed will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the firehouse, 810 Fifth St., Orland.
At the end of the night, there will be a cake raffle, general auction/raffle and a gun raffle, Chaney said.
There is no minimum donation to attend, people can give what they would like.
“Just show up and eat spaghetti,” Chaney said.
The fire department can be reached at 865-1625.