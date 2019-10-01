The American Cancer Society hosted the first-ever Glenn County Fight For a Cure Fun Run/Walk 5K on Saturday in Willows.
Matthew Foor, community development manager for the society, said in years past, the community had a Relay for Life and last year, there was a fundraiser. But this year, they decided to try something new.
“We’re just trying different things,” Foor said. “It seemed as if the community came together and enjoyed it.”
Foor said, from the feedback he received, both runners and walkers enjoyed running the route.
“We had a real wide variety of people,” he said.
Foor said an 80-year-old man completed the 5K as well as Willows cross country runners and Coach Robert Stupey. Stupey timed the first 20 runners to finish the 5K, he said.
He said that two teams, Walking for Hope and Glenn County HHSA, put together a raffle for the event, there was also pizza, tamales and more available for people after the 5K.
“We also had the local Boy Scout troop present the colors and a local realtor sang the National Anthem,” Foor said. “I would say it was a very community-oriented event.”
He said about 150 people participated in the inaugural event and raised about $20,000 for the American Cancer Society.
“Our goal was higher than that but we’re pleased with what we raised,” Foor said. “Since we changed so much, it takes a while for the community to figure out if they want to support something.”
Participation in the event helps fund cancer research, provide information and support to people facing cancer and educate the community about cancer causes and ways to prevent it.
He said part of Saturday was also dedicated to celebrating cancer survivors – Foor estimated that there were 20 who attended – and all in attendance were given a medal that said “I am a cancer survivor.”
So far, Foor said, the feedback he has received from the event was positive and they’re talking about doing the next Glenn County Fight For a Cure Fun Run/Walk 5K in the spring rather than fall, but are planning on having a wrap-up meeting in November and see what the community wants.
“It’s important for the community to participate so they can support the mission of the American Cancer Society: Save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” Foor said.
People can call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org if they have questions or need support.