Hayley Sites, the Orland Future Farmers of America vice president and a sheep exhibitor, had plans to sell her market lamb at the Glenn County Fair Junior Livestock Auction that was set to take place in May.
But, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, both the fair and auction have been canceled.
Because of this, local FFA and 4-H members are looking at other ways to sell their animals, whether it be privately or through other opportunities that are being made available.
Sites said, while she understands why the decision was made, it doesn’t make it easy.
“It just really sucks because we prepare our animals for that auction and the cancellation shocked me,” Sites said.
Anna Canon, an Orland High agriculture instructor and FFA adviser, said members have several options for selling their animals.
“Many have chosen to find private buyers while others are banding together as a chapter and working with the FFA advisers to find buyers,” Canon said. “Others are choosing to participate in the Glenn Ag Expo on May 15-16, which will be an online show and sale.”
Jerrod Lloyd, an agriculture teacher at Orland High, said teachers in the county got together over Zoom meetings and found buyers, as well.
“The community stepped up, big time,” Lloyd said. “It’s been a good thing to see all these people and businesses and farmers saying they’ll still buy an animal … even though they’re suffering too.”
Sites said she chose to sell her lamb independently and was working on buyer’s letters when her former coach reached out and asked if she was still raising sheep and what she planned to do.
“We started talking and she came out and said ‘I would love to buy your lamb if he’s available,’” Sites said. “It was so unexpected and such an amazing offer … It was amazing that she took the effort to reach out.”
While she was able to sell her lamb, she said it’s still disappointing that the fair won’t be taking place.
“It’s really sad because I’m a senior and everything I’ve been looking forward to in these last three months (has been canceled),” Sites said. “… I’ve been wearing this blue corduroy jacket for years and I was getting ready to wear it for the last time at the fair and that’s not going to happen.”
For those who haven’t yet sold their animals and were planning to participate in the auction, Sites said the right buyer is out there.
“Be positive,” she said. “There are so many kind people in our area … you just have to find the right person and send out the buyer’s letters.”
Canon said if the community would like to find an Orland FFA member to support either through the purchase of an animal (sheep, goat, hog or steer) or a donation, they can contact her at acanon@orlandusd.net.
A representative from Willows High School FFA was not available prior to publication.
Glenn Ag Expo
In an effort to provide local 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to sell their animals, the Glenn Ag Expo will be taking place virtually in May.
“We know there has been much uncertainty in the community and we want to set the students’, families’ and leaders’ minds at ease as much as can be expected at this time,” said founders of the Glenn Ag Expo committee in a press release.
Geoff Bitle, Glenn Ag Expo committee member, said they are hoping to provide an outlet for the kids to show and sell their animals, even though the annual county fair has been canceled.
“It’s a big thing they look forward to,” Bitle said. “We’re in hard times and want to show them a little bit of normalcy.”
The group is moving forward with all necessary precautions mandated by the Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Food and Agriculture and local authorities.
“Local and statewide mandates to protect the health and safety of the community are first and foremost as the event develops,” it was stated in the press release.
The Glenn Ag Expo committee is working with NorCal Youth Livestock Association and local buyer groups.
Bitle said the main requirement for the expo is that the animals are tagged and eligible for the Glenn County Fair Junior Livestock Auction.
He said there is a soft closing for the entry forms on April 30 – however, late entries will be accepted.
Buyers will be required to register through www.Ez2Bid.com – where the auction will be hosted.
“I would really like to thank the entire community for the support they’re showing,” Bitle said. “The outreach from the community has been really moving for all of us.”
The online sale will be open May 15-16, the same dates as the Glenn County Fair Junior Livestock Auction was originally scheduled for.
For more information, visit www.glennagexpo.org or the Glenn Ag Expo Facebook page.
Glenn County 4-H Virtual Showcase
Glenn County 4-H announced their first Virtual Showcase that will show off local members’ projects.
“The initial thought came when there was a discussion about not having a fair this year,” said Christine Kampmann, 4-H community education specialist. “Everybody loves the fair and it’s such a great community effort … I was really thinking about the projects that these kids work so hard on and they look forward to having their work on display and they’re so proud of it.”
Kampmann said, along with the projects that have to do with animals, this event offers an opportunity for members with anything but animals (ABA) projects to display their projects as well.
“We have a lot of quilters and a lot of people that do decorating and I wanted to be able to showcase their ability and projects as well,” she said.
Kampmann said while the event was originally planned due to the cancellation of the Glenn County Fair, the hope is to continue having a virtual showcase in future years as well.
“Not everybody is able to make it to the fair or lives locally,” she said. “... It will be on our website for years to come and as our 4-H members grow.”
Entries can be submitted by a short video or pictures with a short written description of the project.
Submitted entries will be shared on their website every Friday through May 15 and all entries will be showcased on the website for the remainder of the year.
To enter, 4-H members can call the UCCE office at 865-1107 to complete the survey over the phone or complete an online survey at ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=30014.
For more information, visit http://ceglenn.ucanr.edu/glenn_county_4-H_program_286/county_events/virtual_showcase/.