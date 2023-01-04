Fine art photographer to host presentation Friday

For the January installment of its First Friday of the month event, the Orland Art Gallery will host an artist reception entitled “Capturing the Light,” featuring artist Bradley Foster.
“To capture his amazing images, Bradley Foster literally goes to great lengths,” read a release issued by the gallery. “He constantly tests his physical ability by transporting himself and his equipment into often very precarious locations. To get just the right exposure and the right angle for a particular shot, he will climb mountains and wait for hours, often in the still darkness of night.”
During an artist presentation planned for Jan. 6, Foster, with his usual energy and enthusiasm, will describe how he uses his camera and lenses in addition to the vehicle and all the gear he uses once he arrives.
“Capturing the Light” artist reception will be held on Friday starting at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
Other works by Foster included in an exhibit entitled “The glory of it all” will also be on display at the gallery through Jan. 21.
“Fine art photographer Bradley Foster fills the gallery walls with a stunning array of images that reveal those memorable moments where time and light merge,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Whether it’s a spectacular scene of the moon rising behind Wyoming’s majestic Grand Tetons mountain range, or storm clouds parting to reveal the soft arc of a rainbow above bright yellow fields, his technical mastery is clearly evident. Bradley’s reverence for nature and his disciplined approach allow him to balance light and darkness in one single frame. This exhibit invites us to see that light in the darkness and wonder at its glory.”
The Orland Art Center Gallery will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.