Fire departments respond to vegetation, structure fires in Orland area

Glenn County fire departments responded to a vegetation fire and later a structure fire in the Orland area on Monday.
– Justin Chaney, Orland fire chief, said a vegetation fire broke out in the area of County Road 24 and County Road I around 12:30 p.m.
Chaney said about seven vehicles and a recreational vehicle were destroyed with some structures threatened and as well as other RVs and vehicles.
The fire burned about a quarter acre but there were spot fires in the area that engines put out.
He said it looked to be an electrical fire from an extension cord.
No injuries were reported.
Orland, Artois, Capay and Hamilton City fire departments responded to the vegetation fire.
– Chaney said Orland, Artois and Willows fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
He said the fire – which was in a shop building for Golden State Bridge Inc. – burned packaging material, tools and other miscellaneous items and that there was some damage to the roof, skylights and some electrical damage. The fire was contained inside the building.
No injuries were reported.