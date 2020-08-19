Fire destroys Orland family’s home

A family lost their home in Orland due to a fire on Friday afternoon.
According to a post from the Orland Fire Department, at around 1:30 p.m., Orland firefighters were notified of a structure fire on South Street and when units arrived at the scene, the structure had heavy smoke and flames showing.
Mutual aid was requested from Artois, Corning, Hamilton City, Willows and Capay fire departments – Westside Ambulance was also on standby.
Firefighters were able to save the family’s rabbits that were trapped in the basement, according to the post.
The structure was a total loss.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family at https://gf.me/u/yqj7af.