Fire-use restrictions went into effect for the Mendocino National Forest on July 1.
According to a press release, the restrictions aim to help minimize the chances of human-caused wildland fires.
Restrictions include:
–Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire is prohibited except in the designated recreation sites and wilderness areas.
–Barbecue grills using briquettes are not allowed outside of designated recreation sites.
–Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building or within designated recreation sites.
–Operating an internal combustion engine, except on National Forest System roads or trails or within designated recreation sites, is prohibited.
–Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame is prohibited.
–Using an explosive is prohibited.
–Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device is prohibited.
Exemptions include:
–People with a permit from the Forest Service specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission. Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed.
–Outside of designated recreation sites forest visitors with a valid California campfire permit will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves in an area at least five feet from any flammable materials.
–Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
–People with a Special Use Permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the Mendocino National Forest are exempt from prohibition numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 while they are at their recreation residence.
Fire officials say that fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands, regardless of weather or fire restrictions.
Similar restrictions are also in effect on the neighboring lands, according to the press release. Since restrictions can vary by ownership, visitors are encouraged to contact the area they plan to visit for specific fire restrictions and conditions.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.