Firefighters contain structure fire in Glenn County

Glenn County firefighters knocked down a structure fire on Monday.
Shortly after noon, the Willows Fire Department was alerted of smoke coming from a shop in the area of County Road 57 and P and engines from across the county responded.
According to the department, upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a work barn fully engulfed in flames that was threatening other structures. A small fire in an outbuilding near the barn was quickly contained, mitigating the threat to the residence.
Firefighters from Willows, Kanawha, Artois and Orland worked together to conserve and consolidate water resources to quickly knock down the flames in the barn before beginning the process of mopping up the interior of the structure.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical but is pending further investigation.
No injuries to personnel or bystanders were reported.