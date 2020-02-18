Firefighters extinguished a fire in the Future Farmers of America barn at the Willows Airport on Sunday night, according to the Willows Fire Department.
At around 11:40 p.m., Willows Fire was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in the area of Interstate 5 and County Road 57.
It was determined that the fire was in the FFA barn at the airport.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find some of the hay used for animal bedding had caught fire – the flames were quickly extinguished and the animals in the affected area were evacuated to other stalls, according to the fire department.
One calf suffered minor burns but is expected to make a full recovery.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a heating lamp that fell due to the wind, which also caused the sparks to spread.