The Willows Fire Department responded to a reported vegetation fire in the area of South Tehama and Fern Street on Monday just before 4 p.m., according to an incident report.
Willows Engine 14 arrived at the scene to find black smoke showing and heavy fire conditions in a homeless encampment, fueled by dry bamboo, north winds and a heavy fire load of assorted clothing, tents and other belongings.
Glenn County Sheriff’s deputy Ian Ayers assisted the engine with the initial fire attack and a second alarm was struck in addition to mutual aid being requested from Kanawha Fire Department.
California Highway Patrol officer Thaddeus Williams provided support as well while resources were responding.
Willows Chief-1, Water Tender 15, Engine 12 and Engine 16 arrived on scene shortly after, followed by Kanawha Chief-80, Engine 850 and Engine 82.
The fire was quickly contained as more fire personnel arrived to assist.
In total, approximately a quarter acre of vegetation was burned along with three small structures.
The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Monday evening.