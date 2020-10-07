Firefighters fight vegetation fire in Glenn County rice field

Firefighters fought a vegetation fire that was caused by an ATV crash on Sunday, according to the Willows Fire Department.
At around 2 p.m., the Willows Fire Department was dispatched to the reported rollover that had caused a vegetation fire in a harvested rice field near the area of County Roads 46 and TT, according to the Facebook post from the department.
A ground ambulance was dispatched and Flightcare was ordered as a precaution in case of trauma.
The Bayliss Fire Department was requested as mutual aid and chief 5100 from Hamilton City responded as well.
A Willows engine arrived at the scene and found approximately 5 acres of rice on fire.
The person involved in the ATV accident was uninjured so the ambulance and helicopter were called off.
The fire threatened several structures, including a natural gas pumping station.
Firefighters utilized both back-burning techniques and aggressive forward attack, according to the Facebook post.
The fire’s advance was halted with no exposure to structures.
Hot spots close to the edge were extinguished by hand crews and engines, and the property was turned back over to the owner.