The public is invited to join land managers, scientists and fire behavior experts for a two-day virtual workshop to discuss perspectives and strategies for achieving fire-adapted landscapes, according to a press release.
“Our Future in a Fire-Adapted Landscape” will take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on April 28 and 9 a.m.-noon on April 29 via Zoom.
The workshop is being presented by FireScape Mendocino, a collaborative of private citizens and public organizations focused on creating more fire-resilient landscapes in and around the Mendocino National Forest – this is the 12th workshop hosted by the organization.
Participants will be guided through discussions to solicit their input pertaining to wildfires, land management and achieving fire-resilient landscapes. Different topics and discussions are planned for each day of the workshop.
Topics will include:
–Post-fire observations and experiences from the Ranch and August Complex wildfires.
–Factors influencing future forests and landscapes.
–Upcoming land management projects being proposed by the Mendocino National Forest in response tot he August Complex.
The workshop is free.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/Firescape12. For more information about FireScape Mendocino, visit http://www.mendocinofirescape.blogspot.com/.