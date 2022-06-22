Glenn County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a suspect believed to have sparked a vegetation fire near Orland last week.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s dispatch center received an anonymous report of a fire in the area of County Road 9 and County Road FF, in the rural Orland area of Glenn County just before noon on Thursday.
Orland Fire Department, Orland Police Officers and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area and the Orland Fire Department extinguished the vegetation fire.
Sheriff’s deputies reviewed security footage of the area from the time of the incident and observed a passenger vehicle driving southbound on County Road FF, according to the release.
“The vehicle turned its lights off and came to a complete stop on the roadway,” read the release. “An occupant in the vehicle threw an unknown item into the field from the roadway igniting the vegetation fire.”
Deputies were unable to identify the vehicle or driver observed in the video footage but they did locate a burnt firework in the field where the fire started.
The investigating deputy took the burnt firework as evidence and the incident is under investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office by calling 530-934-6431 or visiting the station, 543 West Oak St., Willows, in person.
“Fireworks spark wildfires and result in millions of dollars in property loss each year in California,” read the release.” Large grass crops and dry vegetation, especially in drought-stricken areas increase the threat for devastating fires throughout all of California. Remembering that just one spark can lead to wildfire is critical as we move into the 4th of July holiday and fireworks begin to make their way into our communities.”
For more information about fireworks and wildfire safety, visit www.readyforwildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety/.