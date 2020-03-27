Glenn County Public Health received lab confirmation of its first case of the novel coronavirus in Glenn County, according to a press release.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is over the age of 65 and have a travel history to an area with known community transmission, according to the press release.
Currently they are recovering in isolation at home.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, there has been one confirmed case, nine negative test results with a total of 10 people tested.
“Glenn County Public Health is taking these results very seriously and will release any information we can to keep the community informed,” it was stated in the press release. “However, the privacy of the patients is of the utmost priority.”
Public health will be deploying the mobile clinic trailer to Glenn Medical Center to provide an extra triage area. Glenn Medical Center will continue to see and treat all patients with new processes in place, according to the press release.
“It is very important to abide b the stay-at-home order as we begin to see illness in our community,” it was stated in the press release.
For more information, visit the state website at www.covid19.ca.gov, the local webpage, www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, call public health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or access the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages.