Five people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 3 p.m., Kyle West, 32, of Willows was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe south on County Road 303 south of State Route 162 at an unknown speed.
As West was driving south, he looked toward the rear seat of the Tahoe, taking his attention from the road. This reportedly caused the vehicle to travel onto the west shoulder, where it collided into a perimeter fence.
According to the press release, the vehicle continued in a southwest direction where it collided into three separate portions of the drainage canal.
Passengers in the vehicle included Casey West, 32; Carver West, 5; Codi West, 2; and Kaleah West, 4, all of Willows.
Kyle West suffered a broken leg, Casey West suffered a possible broken back, and Carver, Codi and Kaleah West all complained of pain to the neck and back.
All parties, except Kyle West, were wearing their seat belts and no arrests were made in the collision.