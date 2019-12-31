Also being released over the last few weeks by the Northern Section were the 2019 football All-League teams as determined by the coaches from the respective leagues.
Among the Glenn County schools, Orland had the most players with seven, followed by Willows with three and Hamilton City with two.
Orland (5-5, 3-2) finished the year tied with Wheatland for second place in the Butte Valley League and saw seniors Adrian Gamboa-DE, Gustavo Carrillo-SS, Beni Martinez-LB, Hunter Foster-RB and Jose Martinez-G along with juniors Angel Bravo-T and Joel Lopez-G recognized for their efforts.
In the Sacramento Valley League, Willows (3-8, 2-4) improved upon its record from a year ago and was the fifth-place team out of eight.
Leading the Honkers and earning All-SVL honors was junior quarterback Odell Calzada, senior running back Manuel Lederer and senior offensive lineman Jack Sites.
For Hamilton City (2-8, 1-4) a pair of junior linebackers in Mario Velazquez and Jose Padilla earned the All-League patch for their efforts in Mid-Valley League play.
All-Northern Section honors, which are selected by area media members, will be released later this month.