Mendocino National Forest officials have reopened Forest Road M10 after completing a repair and paving project.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, the M10 project included repairing five miles of road west of Mill Creek Campground and paving 1.5 miles of unpaved dirt road to provide safer access to the Letts Lake area.
“Forest officials remind visitors and residents to continue to drive with caution and to check the weather forecast before heading into the forest,” read the release. “In wet weather forest roads within the August Complex and Ranch Fire areas are subject to landslides, rockfall, erosion, debris flows and flooding. Dead or dying trees may fall in windy or wet weather.”
The M10 project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act to provide better access and safer roads to the public.