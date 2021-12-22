Forest Road M10 closed due to a landslide near Dixie Glade

Forest Service officials announced last week that recent storms triggering a landslide on Forest Road M10 near the Dixie Glade Campground have caused the closure of the road about a quarter mile west of Fouts Springs.
According to officials, Dixie Glade Campground is not accessible from the eastside of the forest and visitors and residents are asked to avoid traveling in the area until it can be cleared.
“Officials also want to remind visitors that roads within the August Complex and Ranch Fire areas are subject to landslides, rockfall, erosion, debris flows and flooding,” read the release. “There are also likely multiple downed trees across roads and trails due to high winds.”
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.