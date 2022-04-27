Forest Service officials announced on Thursday that recent storms triggered a mudslide on Forest Road M10 near the Dixie Glade Campground, prompting a closure of the road about a quarter mile west of Fouts Springs.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, the Dixie Glade Campground and the Letts Lake area are not accessible from the eastside of the forest. At this time, officials ask visitors and residents to avoid traveling in the area until it can be cleared.
“Unstable terrain is one of several hazards in a burned landscape,” read the release. “Post-fire areas are subject to landslides, rockfall, erosion, debris flows and flooding in heavy rain, snow or wind.”
There are also likely multiple downed trees across roads and trails, according to Forest Service officials.