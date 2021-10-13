The Mendocino National Forest announced last week that Forest Road M10 will be temporarily closed for repairs and paving beginning Monday.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, the closure will be in place through Friday, Oct. 29 and area residents and visitors should be prepared to take an alternate route during this time.
“The detour from the east side is to take Forest Road M5 south to Forest Road 17N02,” read the release. “The detour from the west side is to take Forest Road 17N02 south to Forest Road M5. Motorists should drive slowly and carefully. The detour loop will add approximately 90 minutes of driving time.”
The M10 paving project will begin five miles west of the Mill Creek Campground, according to the release, and will progress eastward towards the campground.
“Part of the repair project will include paving 1.5 miles of unpaved dirt road to provide safer access to the Letts Lake area,” it was stated in the release.
Motorists are advised to avoid the project area during the temporary closure and drive with caution while traveling in the forest.
The M10 project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act to provide better access and safer roads to the public.