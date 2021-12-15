Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson issued a draft decision notice last week with a finding of no significant impact for the Plaskett-Keller August Complex Phase 1 environmental assessment.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, Carlson selected Alternative 3 – modified Proposed Action – which will remove fire-killed and fire-injured trees from the project area.
“The decision would allow for removal of dead and dying trees on just over 2,000 acres located on the Covelo and Grindstone Ranger Districts in areas that experienced high levels of tree mortality during the August Complex fires,” it was stated in the release. “The project includes a commercial salvage component of approximately 1,173 acres within the August Complex perimeter, while 991 acres of roadside hazard trees and fuels would be disposed of on‑site (e.g., pile burning or chipping) or removed as biomass (e.g., woody debris that can be converted to energy or used as chips in landscaping).”
Additionally, the project would address time-sensitive safety concerns, capture remaining economic value of dead trees and reduce risk of future high-intensity wildfire by preventing the buildup of excessive fuel loads, according to the release.
“Research plots have also been established to further the scientific understanding of short- and long-term effects of salvage logging,” read the release.
Upon this decision, Forest officials issued a legal notice announcing the opportunity to file an objection to the decision within 45 days and the bjection period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Objections can be filed by mail to the reviewing officer by sending a letter to USDA Forest Service, Jennifer Eberlien, Regional Forester, 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592, Attn: Plaskett-Keller Project. Objections can also be faxed to 707-562-9229 or emailed to objections-pacificsouthwest-regional-office@usda.gov with subject: Plaskett-Keller Project.
Formats that will be accepted for electronically submitted comments include .doc, .pdf, .rtf, or .txt.
Additional instructions for submitting objections can be found in the legal notice and on the project website.
For more information, or to view the environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact, draft decision notice and supporting documentation, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59444.