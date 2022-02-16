The Mendocino National Forest is asking for public input on its grant proposal to the California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR).
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, the public will be able to review and comment on the forest’s preliminary grant application March 8 through May 2.
“Public participation is an important component of the grant proposal process,” said Forest Engineer Shannon Pozas. “We appreciate the support we receive which enables us to continue managing an extensive OHV motorized recreation program for generations to come.”
The grant proposal supports law enforcement activities such as public information and education, enforcement and resource protection as well as ground operations like maintaining trails and equipment, operating water systems and monitoring trail conditions over 247 miles of designated OHV trails, according to the release.
The forest will submit its preliminary grant application to the OHMVR by March 7 and the proposal will be available for public review on March 8 at https://tinyurl.com/3pye462t.
For more information about the California OHMVR program, visit https://ohv.parks.ca.gov/.