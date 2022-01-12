Mendocino National Forest staff will host two federal resume workshops in the Glenn County region in the coming days.
“Forest staff will walk participants through the federal job website USAJOBS.gov,” read a release issued by the Forest Service. “Staff will share resume writing tips, and participants will build a profile on the job website.”
The workshops, which are free and open to the public, will be held on Thursday at 9460 Main Street, Upper Lake and Friday, Jan. 21 at the Glenn County Office of Education, 311 South Villa Avenue, Willows. Both workshops will start at 10 a.m.
According to the release, participants are encouraged to bring their resume and a laptop or smart device.
Attendees will be required to follow the facilities’ COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/FederalResumeWorkshop.