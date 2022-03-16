The front offices for the Forest Supervisor’s office in Willows will close on certain days due to limited staffing in March and April, according to a release issued by the Forest Service.
“These closures are temporary until the permanent visitor services positions are filled,” read the release.
The Willows office will be closed to the public on March 25, April 1 and April 25.
The Upper Lake Ranger District front office will also experience intermittent closures during this time. This office will be closed to the public March 17-18, 21-23, March 31 and April 1, April 4-6, 14-15, 18-20 and April 28-29.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.