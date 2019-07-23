The 14th annual Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation Grant Ceremony and reception took place at the Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., Orland on July 17.
The Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation was established by Leo and Fern Barceloux for the purpose of funding religious, charitable, scientific, literary and educational organizations benefiting people in and around the community of Orland.
In recognition of outstanding service to the Orland community, the Orland Historical and Cultural Society awarded its Organization of the Year award to the foundation at Orland’s 43rd annual Fourth of July Celebration.
The 2019 Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation grant recipients include the Lake Elementary School District (electronic marquee sign), Orland Tree Committee (landscape for downtown Orland), Glenn County Senior Nutrition Center (trays and mats for serving meals to frail seniors), Orland Community Scholarship Association (Leo and Fern Barceloux scholarship for Orland High School seniors), Orland Historical and Cultural Society (electrical repairs, Alta Schmidt House), Orland Newville-Pacific Railroad (construction material to upgrade railroad tracks at Glenn County Fair Grounds) and UC Master Gardeners of Glenn County (funding for teaching program on gardening and food production).
The foundation has previously distributed over $450,000 to more than 50 local volunteer organizations including the following:
- Northern Valley Catholic Services.
- St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.
- Alta Schmidt Historical Society Museum.
- Avenue of Lights.
- City of Orland.
- Glenn County Business Education.
- Glenn County Special Olympics.
- Glenn County Office of Education.
- Orland Free Library.
- Orland and Hamilton City Volunteer Fire Departments.
- Orland High School Football and Wrestling Programs.
- Orland Music Supporters.
- Orland High School Athletics.
- Orland Wood Shop.
- Orland High School Otters.
- CK Price Music Department.
- Mill Street Parent Club.
- Mill Street Math Lab.
- Lake Panthers PTO.
- Glenn county 4-H.
- Friends of the Fair.
- Boy and Girl Scouts.
- Orland Art Center.
- Orland Women’s Improvement Club.
- Orland Pantry.
- Orland Police Department.
- Orland Senior Nutrition Center.
- Glenn County Senior Center.
- Town and Country Humane Society.
- Friends of the Orland Cemetery.
- Peg Taylor Center.
- Wreaths Across America.