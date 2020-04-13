Four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Glenn County as of Monday, according to Glenn County Public Health.
On Friday, it was announced that a healthcare worker who lives in the county tested positive for the coronavirus and a fourth case was confirmed on Monday – it’s suspected that the fourth individual had come into contact with another known case, said Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health.
Both individuals live in the north part of Glenn County and are between 18 and 49 years of age.
Medina said they are both recovering at home.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Glenn County had a total of four positive test results and 56 negative.
Two of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to Public Health.
“COVID-19 is present across the state of California,” it was stated in a press release. “Community-acquired COVID-19 can occur anywhere. It is important to stay at home except when conducting essential business to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
A stay-at-home order was initiated by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California State Public Health Officer, with some exceptions, until further notice.
Exceptions include things like seeking healthcare and picking up medications; buying groceries and picking up food; going to the bank, gas stations and laundromats; caring for a relative or friend; and going to and from work.
If one must go out, people are asked to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other people.
If one is sick:
– Stay home. COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
– If symptoms worsen, contact one’s healthcare provider.
– If one has shortness of breath or requires immediate medical assistance, seek emergency medical attention.
For more information, visit the state website at www.covid19.ca.gov, the local webpage, www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, call public health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or access the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.