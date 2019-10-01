The fourth annual Explorers Faire in Chico is set for Oct. 16.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade family event focuses on increasing student awareness and interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) careers by showcasing business, industry and education in the North Valley, according to a press release.
Interactive, hands-on booths and free raffles will be part of the event, along with food trucks. The first 300 attendees will receive a free $6 food voucher at check-in.
The Explorers Faire is sponsored by Butte County Office of Education, Glenn County Office of Education, Butte-Glenn Community College District and Butte-Glenn Career Pathways Consortium.
More than 500 people of all ages are expected to attend the event.
The Explorers Faire will be on Oct. 16 from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.
RSVP and be entered into a special raffle by visiting https://tinyurl.com/EXPFaire2019.
For more information, visit www.explorersfaire.org or contact Gina Wilson at gwilson@bcoe.org.