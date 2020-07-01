The Willows Chamber of Commerce announced that there will be a Glenn County Red, White and Boom Fourth of July fireworks display, however, there won’t be any activities or a parade like originally planned.
The decision was made on Monday, June 22.
“This was not an easy decision,” it was stated in the announcement. “There are many variables that were considered.”
The decision was made using input from the Fourth of July Park Committee, the Willows Chamber of Commerce, the city of Willows, Glenn County Health Department and the Glenn County Public Health Officer.
“We all would like to return to ‘life as normal’ however, at this moment that is not possible,” it was stated in the announcement. “The spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and the fact that this will be the ‘only show in the county’ were deciding factors in this decision.”
During the fireworks display, it’s asked that people refrain from gathering in the parks or on city sidewalks, limit gathering to small family units, wear masks and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
The fireworks can be viewed from yards or from cars along Highway 99 and numerous county roads, according to the announcement.
The display will begin at dusk.
“Please know that the park activities will be bigger and better next year and that all funds raised will roll over to 2021 to make that happen,” it was stated in the announcement. “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in helping to slow the spreading of COVID and supporting our community and committee.”
According to the Orland Chamber of Commerce, the parade and events in Orland have been canceled this year, however, the community is invited to attend the Glenn County display in Willows.