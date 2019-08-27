Anyone can try their hand at angling on Aug. 31 – no fishing license required – during this year’s second free days of fishing announced by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website, these free fishing day clinics are designed to educate novice anglers about fishing ethics, fish habits, effective methods for catching fish, and fishing tackle.
“You can even learn how to clean and prepare your catch so you can enjoy it for dinner that night,” read the website.
While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing.
“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for seasoned anglers to introduce friends and neighbors to their love of the sport,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton H. Bonham.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $49.94, while a one-day sport fishing license costs $16.20. The department offers two Free Fishing Days each year – usually around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend – when it’s legal to fish without either an annual or one-day license.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/ or use the department’s mobile web site to view limits and regulations specific to a body of water at https://map.dfg.ca.gov/.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife reports it has recently been made aware of customer complaints that third party websites are offering California fishing licenses for sale at greatly inflated prices. Authorities urge customers not to provide credit card numbers, social security numbers or any other personal information to these sites. Fish and Wildlife’s website, License and Revenue Branch locations and license agents are the only state-authorized sources for California fishing licenses.
Anyone wanting to fish the rest of the year can purchase a fishing license online through California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.