The Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation is hosting a Friends of the Fair drive-through benefit dinner on March 20.
According to the Glenn County Fair website, benefits from the dinner fund revenue-generating projects around the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
Some past projects and purchases made by the foundation include updates and repairs to the Flaherty Hall building, purchase of pipe and drape which is rented year-round and most recently the completion of central heating and air in the Arts and Crafts building.
The drive-through dinner is planned to take place on March 20 at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. Tickets cost $100 and is a dinner for two – which includes two New York steaks, Bayliss rice, a salad kit, a loaf of French bread and two cookies.
“The fair board and management is grateful for all the support through the Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation,” it was stated on the website.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2NV3beS.