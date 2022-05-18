Garbage truck fire reported in Glenn County

The Willows Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a garbage truck on fire, south of Road 62 along Highway 99W on Thursday.
According to Willows Fire officials, personnel arrived on scene to find a garbage truck with active flames and smoke inside the trash compactor bay.
“Willows Firefighters first cooled the metal roof of the bay, then began attacking the interior,” said officials. “It was discovered that the fire had melted the wires that controlled the roof of the apparatus, so only a narrow opening was available for firefighters to get water into the burning wad of trash. Thankfully, the controls to dump the trash were still functional which was more preferable to everyone than cutting the trash bay open to get at the embers.”
Officials said a patch was cleared for the truck to dump its load, then a combination of water, hand tools, and a backhoe was used to put out the heap. The pile of refuse was scheduled to be picked up soon after the incident and no injuries were reported.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but this is a great time to mention the dangers of throwing smoldering materials into the trash,” said officials.” Whether it’s coals from your wood stove, embers from your charcoal BBQ, or a cigarette you’re sure is out, please check to make sure anything you’ve burned that you’re planning to throw away is completely cold and out first. Waste Management vehicles are expensive and crucial to our functioning as a society, and we would all prefer them to not catch fire.”