GCID welcomes new assistant general manager

Gregory A. Krzys began as the new assistant general manager at Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District last week.
“Greg will be an incredible asset in helping manage the day-to-day operations and leading some of our major water supply and habitat improvement projects,” General Manager Thad Bettner said. “He is an out-of-the-box thinker with expertise in a variety of fields, strengths that we will capitalize on for the betterment of the District and our landowners and water users.”
According to a release issued by the district, Krzys comes from Bainbridge Township, Ohio, where he worked remotely as the headquarters environmental manager for the Western Area Power Administration, a power marketing agency covering 15 Western states.
“Krzys worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Ohio and Sacramento for six years, where he was involved in Folsom Dam’s auxiliary spillway project, safety modifications at Isabella Dam, as well as levees and dredging,” read the release.
From 2007 to 2015, Krzys served as project manager for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Temecula and Sacramento where he managed water, wastewater, and alternative energy infrastructure projects, worked on groundwater management and remediation, and led climate change forecasting on regional supply and demand.
“I learned of GCID (Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District) through my work with Reclamation. I saw it as an opportunity to have an impact within the water world in California and work with some amazing people,” Krzys said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the important work the district does for farmers and the environment.”
Krzys is a graduate of the California Agricultural Leadership Program and holds a master of science degree in ecology from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio.
Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District is the largest district in the Sacramento Valley, covering 175,000 acres and supplying 1,376 landowners and tenant water users. The district’s water rights were established in 1883, one of the earliest and largest water rights on the Sacramento River, and the district is a member of the Sacramento River Settlement Contractors.
