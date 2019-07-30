Get geared up for the 33rd annual Willows Car and Bike Show.
Each year, the show raises money for a scholarship fund for Glenn County high school students, said Colleen Worthington, secretary treasurer of the show. They also donate to other local programs.
Over the last 10 years, Worthington said they’ve been able to donate $31,500 in scholarships and $16,500 in other donations.
Last year, they were able to donate $7,500 in scholarships and donated $2,500 to a program where the Glenn County Office of Education takes students to other states to look at colleges, Worthington said.
“Since we’ve been putting as much focus on the fact that we’re doing this for scholarships, we’ve had amazing sponsors,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without our sponsors.”
Once all of their expenses for supplies are covered, everything else goes into the scholarship fund, Worthington said.
This year’s show is in memory of Bob Pasero, Worthington said.
Pasero died last year. He served as a police officer in Orland and then as chief of police from 2004 until his retirement in 2010.
“He was just an all around good guy, great support of all of us,” Worthington said.
The two-day car show will begin on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and activities include the Show and Shine, music, parade, vendors and awards.
No registration is required for Aug. 16’s events.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, registration for the car will be from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. – the show will begin at 10 a.m. There will be the three-dot drop at 2:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. and there will also be kids’ activities, music and vendors.
Both days are free to spectators and all events will be at Jensen Park in Willows.
Preregistration for the Aug. 17 car show is $25 and the deadline is Aug. 15.
However, people can register for the show on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17 for $30. The registration form can be found at www.willowscarandbikeshow.org/forms.html.
For more information, email willowscarandbikeshow@gmail.com, visit www.willowscarandbikeshow.org or the Willows Car and Bike Show Facebook page.
For registration, vendor or general information, call Worthington at 413-3372.