Glenn County 4-H began collecting jackets for kids last week as part of its holiday coat drive.
“It’s getting chilly outside and Glenn County needs our help,” read a release issued by the local 4-H chapter. “Some members of our community are in need of some warmth this winter.”
New and gently used coats can be dropped off at several Glenn County locations through Dec. 9. 4-H officials said the focus of the drive is coats for children, but coats of all sizes will be accepted.
Drop off locations in Orland include:
– The Glenn County Cooperative Extension Office, 821 E. South Street
– The Glenn County Farm Bureau office, 831 Fifth Street
– Lake Elementary School, 4672 County Road N
– Plaza Elementary School, 7322 County Road 24
Drop off locations in Willows include:
– Murdock Elementary School, 655 French Street
– Walden Academy, 1149 W. Wood Street
– Willows Intermediate School, 1145 Cedar Street
– The Willow Glenn County Office of Education, 3111 South Villa Avenue
For more information, contact the Glenn County Cooperative Extension Office at 530-865-1107.