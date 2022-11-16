Glenn County 4-H began collecting jackets for kids last week as part of its holiday coat drive. 

“It’s getting chilly outside and Glenn County needs our help,” read a release issued by the local 4-H chapter. “Some members of our community are in need of some warmth this winter.” 

New and gently used coats can be dropped off at several Glenn County locations through Dec. 9. 4-H officials said the focus of the drive is coats for children, but coats of all sizes will be accepted. 

Drop off locations in Orland include: 

– The Glenn County Cooperative Extension Office, 821 E. South Street

– The Glenn County Farm Bureau office, 831 Fifth Street

– Lake Elementary School, 4672 County Road N

– Plaza Elementary School, 7322 County Road 24

Drop off locations in Willows include: 

– Murdock Elementary School, 655 French Street

– Walden Academy, 1149 W. Wood Street

– Willows Intermediate School, 1145 Cedar Street

– The Willow Glenn County Office of Education, 3111 South Villa Avenue

For more information, contact the Glenn County Cooperative Extension Office at 530-865-1107.

