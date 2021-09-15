Glenn Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office welcomed it’s newest officer last week as K-9 Orion reported for duty.
With his patrol partner Deputy Grant Lemmon – who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office in various positions for the last ten years – K-9 Officer Orion began patrolling Glenn County on Sept. 7.
Lemmon said Orion is a 16-month old German Shepherd – Malanois mix that was born in eastern Europe on May 14, 2020. The department purchased him from the Chico-based company Meyer’s Police K-9 Training, LLC about ten weeks ago.
Prior to starting patrol, Lemmon said the pair completed a 200 hour, five month training course together and Orion is trained for apprehension and drug detection.
“I am excited to start getting drugs off of the streets, not only in Glenn County but along the I-5 corridor,” said Lemmon.
According to Lemmon, he and Orion will also continue to do a minimum of 15 hours of monthly training to continue learning how to work together.
“We still have a lot of training,” said Lemmon. “It is a continuous process as we learn each other.”
When off duty, Lemmon said Orion goes home with him and still has a good deal of puppy energy left after work.
“He’s still a puppy but he is pretty relaxed,” said Lemmon.
Despite still being a young pup, Lemmon said Orion knows when it is time to work.
“He is a pretty quick, smart dog,” said Lemmon.
Lemmon said the K-9 Unit is funded entirely through donations, and includes funding for vet bills, food, specialty equipment and more.
Orion was brought on to the department to replace another K-9 Officer that is set to retire soon, according to Lemmon, and there are active duty K-9 Officers in Glenn County at this time.