Following Glenn County 4-H scholarship interviews for 2023 high school graduates, four 4-H youth members were selected to receive a combined total of $2,750 in scholarships to pursue higher education, announced Glenn County 4-H.
Each of the four were evaluated on their application, individual interviews, and growth in the 4-H program. All four of the scholarship recipients, Kate Amaro, Kaitlyn Battson, Brayden Sims and Ryan Chapman, have gained work experience throughout their high school years, have been involved in other organizations, and have worked to maintain exceptional grades in school.
Amaro, a member of the Willows 4-H Club, has been in 4-H for nine years and just graduated from Willows High School. She has participated in the rabbit project and Teen Council. Some of Amaro’s highlights in 4-H include being a Junior Leader, a Teen Leader for two years, a Club Officer, a committee member for multiple club activities, and has earned her 4-H Platinum Star.
One of her favorite activities has been helping with was the 4-H Adopt-A-Family project, as it taught her the importance of never taking things for granted, that helping others boosts her own confidence, and the need to help others that truly need it.
Amaro plans to attend Sacramento State University to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Business and in Health Science, and to become certified in General Medical Sonography.
Ryan Chapman, also a member of the Willows 4-H Club, has been actively involved in 4-H for 12 years and is a fourth-generation 4-H’er. He has been the Club Treasurer, Teen Leader for Archery and Sheep, and has earned multiple proficiencies.
Some of the 4-H projects Chapman has been involved in are pygmy goats, sheep, beef, archery, cooking, arts and crafts, baking, record keeping, bowling, gardening, and Hi 4-H.
The Adopt-A-Family activity was a very meaningful opportunity to Chapman as well, seeing how important it is to help out in the community.
He plans to attend the Butte College Welding Program, specializing in fabrication specifically. After obtaining his certificate, Chapman would like to own his own traveling welding company.
Brayden Sims, a member of the Schaffert 4-H Club, has been actively involved in 4-H for 13 years. He has been a part of the sheep project, entomology project, archery project, and air rifle project.
Sims has been a Junior Leader and a Teen Leader, and says he is proud of his public speaking skills he has learned through 4-H.
Along with Adopt-A-Family, Sims has served in Fair Clean-up Days, Coats-for-Kids, and canned food drives.
He plans on attending Butte College to become a music teacher, stating he “is driven by his love for music and wants to be able to teach others.”
Kaitlyn Battson is a member of the Plaza 4-H Club. New to Glenn County, she was previously involved in 4-H in Bakersfield. She has been in 4-H for five years and has taken the rabbit project and the cake decorating project.
Battson shares a love for animals and helping others. She has been a Junior Leader and a Teen Leader for the rabbit project, held the Treasurer and President Club Officer roles for multiple years and is always willing to lend a helping hand where needed, such as evaluating at County Presentation Day.
She has loved helping at Country Pumpkins, Bakersfield’s Teddy Bear Toss, and the National Wreath Ceremony for Veterans.
Battson plans to pursue a degree in psychology with a minor in Bachelor of Science, stating she sees the need for both mental and social health.
Grant Carmon, Becky Gruenwald, and Lisa Humphreys served on the scholarship selection panel.