Glenn County 4-H announced the five recipients of its scholarship.
According to a press release, Glenn County 4-H conducted their scholarship interviews on April 1 and youth members were evaluated on their application, individual interviews a growth in the 4-H program.
Scholarship recipients were awarded a combined amount of $2,000 to help them pursue higher education.
The recipients are:
–Carson Karle, a member of the Lake 4-H Club, has been in 4-H for 13 years and is a senior at Orland High School. He has participated in various projects ranging from bowling to rabbits and archery to dairy. Karle has earned his Platinum Star Rank, has held the office as Club Vice President, President and is currently the Officer Advisor. He has also been a project junior leader, a member of Hi 4-H, a junior county ambassador and a county ambassador. Karle enjoys helping the other youth members and setting an example while doing so. Karle plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.
–Magella Millen, a member of Clover 4-H Club, has been actively involved in 4-H for 12 years. Millen has served in several leadership roles in her time with 4-H, including camp counselor, a junior leader for the market goat project, a teen leader for the market and pygmy goat project, Glenn County 4-H ambassador, club vice president and club president. She has also been involved in various projects and community service opportunities. Millen reached her Platinum Star Ranking and, recently, Emerald Star. Millen plans to attend Montana State University after graduation where she plans to major in veterinary medicine or wildfire biology.
–Jacy Mull, a member of the Capay 4-H Club, has been in 4-H for nine years. She has participated in numerous events where she has served in leadership roles as a committee member or committee chair and has been in projects such as swine, sheep, goat and ornamental horticulture to name a few. Mull has represented 4-H as a county ambassador, a junior leader for swine and vet science, Capay 4-H Club president and club secretary. She has also strived to reach her personal goals along the way earning her Platinum Star Rank. Mull plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College where she will have the opportunity to be a part of the livestock judging team.
–Madalyn Nissen, a member of the Clover 4-H Club, has been involved in 4-H for nine years. She has served in leadership roles such as club secretary, club treasurer and healthy living officer and has participated in Hi 4-H, swine, project, swing breeding project and volunteered for various community service opportunities. Nissen is planning to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and double major in agriculture education and agriculture communications.
–Viviana Olmos, a member of the Lake 4-H Club, has been in 4-H for 12 years and has been involved in several projects including sheep, cooking and sewing. She has also held numerous leadership roles including the leader of primary projects for Lake 4-H Club, a Becoming a Leader All Star in Training, county ambassador and Glenn County 4-H council secretary. She has also earned her Platinum Star Rank. Olmos plans to attend California Lutheran University to study education.
“Congratulations to the scholarship recipients and best wishes to them with their higher education plans,” it was stated in the press release. “Thank you to our selection panel for their time and effort; it is greatly appreciated.”