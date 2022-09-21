Glenn County 4-H’ers Went to ‘Behind the Big Screen’ 4-H Camp at Camp Tehama

Teen Counselors, Youth Directors and Adult Staff from Glenn County 4-H attended 4-H Summer Camp held at Camp Tehama, July 23—26, 2022 reports UCCE Glenn County 4-H Community Education Specialist, Christine Kampmann. This year’s camp was under the direction of Camp Director, Meghan Rodgers, along with Youth Directors: Emily Karle, Riley Bitle, Jordan Thomas, Carson Karle, and Tucker Kampmann. 4-H members from ages 5-13 participated as campers, while 14-19-year-old 4-H members served as youth counselors. The theme of the camp was “Behind the Big Screen,” with each cabin representing a different cartoon or movie.
There were many activities offered, including archery, arts and crafts, dancing, fishing, fort building, ice cream making, outdoor cooking recreational games, tie-dying, and much more. Campers had the opportunity to experience an outdoor setting conducive to learning how to get along with others and learn the value of participation.
Youth counselors this year were: Gracie Cloyd, Savannah Kampmann, Penelope Bosley, Tucker Kampmann, Delaney Lewis, Kalin Bettencourt, Lauren Richards, and Jordan Thomas. Adult volunteers that helped and provided support were: Maddie Coleman, Betsy Karle, Mike Karle, Holly Pool, Tyler Coleman, Jamie Marron, Terri Curry, Summer Curry, David Nadeau, and Klacey Worthington. Special guests that came up to help lead an activity were, Loren Chapman and Beverlee Seale.
The Biggest Fish award went to Jackson Pool and Ellie Milne. The Smallest Fish Award went to Danica Pool. The Best Sportsmanship Award for fishing went to Rory Gilman.
This year youth and adult staff had the amazing opportunity to participate in a special presentation from Forest Ranger Russel and Forest Ranger Javaria about volcanos and the impacts of the recent wildfires while visiting Lassen Volcanic National Park. Following the presentation, a hike to Bumpass Pass took place, where youth and adults learned about nature in surrounding areas.
Fun dress-up days occurred in the evening at campfire. The dress-up days this year were their cabin movie theme, favorite movie/ cartoon character, and neon day. At the campfire, there were special activities such as skits from each cabin, fun minute to win it challenges, and movie and card night. The finale to a memorable experience, was a dance on the last night complete with a swing dance competition. The outstanding dancers were: 1st Place- Ellie Milne and Delaney Lewis, 2nd Place- Emma Rodgers and Jackson Kampmann, and 3rd place- Reese Milne and Gus Coleman.
The Camp Director awarded the Most Helpful Camper Award to Rhett Milne and Jackson Kampmann, who are older campers who really stood out. They were always offering assistance to younger campers, counselors when running sessions, and even adults in the kitchen. The Cleanest Cabin was awarded to Dorm A: Gracie Cloyd, Emma Rodgers, Madison Johnson, and Kate Goss. This cabin was remarkably clean for being in a forest and with some of the youngest campers in camp! The Best Decorated Cabin and Best Overall Cabin Award was Cabin 16: The Minions- Savannah Kampmann, Delaney Lewis, Alissah Boyd, Danica Pool, and Jaylen Lovell.
Campers who attended Camp were: Emma Rodgers, Kate Goss, Madison Johnson, Alissah Boyd, Danica Pool, Jaylen Lovell, Sallie Swaner, Issabella Morris, Reese Milne, Ellie Milne, Avery Davis, Adrianna Hurlburt, Maddisen Pool, Madison Espinoza, Jackson Pool, Jameson Nadeau, Gus Coleman, Rory Gilman, Diego Mojica, Rhett Milne, Marco Salinas, and Jackson Kampmann.
Thank you to Sierra Nevada Cheese, Rumiano Cheese, Mike and Betsy Karle, Blake Goss, Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, and Lassen National Park Service for the generous donations. Without the generous donations and opportunities camp would be limited.
Glenn County 4-H would like to thank Camp Director: Meghan Rodgers; Camp Cooks: Terri Curry and Summer Curry; Camp Medical Staff: Klacey Worthington; and Office Staff: Lea Eddy, Jamie Marron, Gail Harris and Community Education Specialist, Christine Kampmann for their time and support for the 2022 4-H Camp “Behind the Big Screen.”