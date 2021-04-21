About eight Glenn County 4-H members participated in the second annual 4-H Anything But Animals Extravaganza, according to a press release.
The event, which took place on March 28 at the University of California Cooperative Extension in Orland, included the Food Fiesta, Creative Arts & Skills Day, ABA Judging Day and Interview Contest.
“The 4-H members brought many wonderful ABA display boards and craft projects to be evaluated,” it was stated in the press release. “4-H members also participated that day (in) judging ABA classes and testing their knowledge on many 4-H topics including sewing, leadership, cooking and finances. A few of the members participated in the fourth annual Interview Contest. Youth had to choose a job, create a resume and cover letter for the chosen job and participate in a mock interview.”
–The Food Fiesta & Creative Arts and Skills Day Board Junior Division silver medal winner was Danica Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club. The Intermediate Division silver medal winners were Adrianna Hurlburt and Maddisen Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club. The Intermediate Division gold medal winner was Allie Humphreys, of the Lake 4-H Club.
–All primary members (5-8 years old) received participation ribbons and certificates for the ABA judging. The primary participant was Grace Hobbs, of the Willows 4-H Club. ABA Judging Junior Division winner was Danica Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club. The Intermediate Division winners were Adrianna Hurburt, of the Willows 4-H Club, first place; Maddisen Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club, second place; Allie Humphreys, of the Lake 4-H Club, third place; and Brooklynn Hobbs, of the Willows 4-H Club, fourth place. The Senior Division gold medal winner was Emily Karle, of the Lake 4-H Club, first place.
–Interview Contest Junior & Intermediate participants were Danica and Maddisen Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club. The Senior Division gold medal winners were Emily Karle and Carson Karle, of the Lake 4-H Club.
The adult chair for the event was Abby Alves, key leader of the Willows 4-H Club, and Youth Chair for the event was Kenzie Eddy, Lake 4-H member and ABA Council vice president.
Members from the Willows 4-H Club also assisted with the event.
“A big thank you to all the leaders, youth and parents who helped with the ABA Extravaganza event and set up, evaluated and tabulated,” it was stated in the press release.