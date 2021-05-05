Members, leaders and guests representing Glenn County 4-H attended the 10-species Livestock Challenge on April 25 at the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
There were around 19 participants from Glenn County 4-H at this event and one participant from Butte County 4-H, according to a press release.
Grace Hobbs, of the Willows 4-H Club, was the primary participant of the day.
The other winners were as follows:
Swine
–Top overall winner: Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durham 4-H Club.
–Junior Division: First place, Danica Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club; second place, Scott Griffith, of the Orland 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Savannah Kampmann, of the Capay 4-H Club; second place, Maddisen, of the Willows 4-H Club; third place, Adrianna Hurlburt, of the Willows 4-H Club; fourth place, David Griffith, of the Orland 4-H Club; fifth place, Leah Young, of the Orland 4-H Club.
–Senior Division: First place, Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durhamn 4-H Club; second place, Tucker Kampmann, of the Capay 4-H Club.
Goats
–Top overall winner: Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durhamn 4-H Club.
–Junior Division: First place, Abimeleck Gonzalez, of the Capay 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Xitlali Gonzalez, of the Capay 4-H Club; tied for second place, Brooklyn Hobbs and Adriana Navarro, of the Willows 4-H Club.
–Senior Division: Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durham 4-H Club.
Sheep
–Top overall winner: Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durham 4-H Club.
–Senior Division: Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durham 4-H Club.
Beef
–Top overall winner: Ryan Chapman, of the Willows 4-H Club.
–Senior Division: First place, Ryan Chapman, of the Willows 4-H Club; second place, Kelsey Swearinger, of the Durham 4-H Club; third place, Tucker Kampmann, of the Capay 4-H Club.
Horse
–Top overall winner: Gage Canalia, of the Plaza 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Gage Canalia, of the Plaza 4-H Club.
Dairy
–Top overall winner: Jackson Kampmann, of the Capay 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Jackson Kampmann, of the Capay 4-H Club; second place, Xiomara Gonzalez, of the Capay 4-H Club; third place, Adrianna Hurlburt, of the Willows 4-H Club; tied for fourth place, Brooklyn Hobbs, of the Willows 4-H Club, and Gage Canalia, of the Plaza 4-H Club.
–Senior Division: First place, Tucker Kampmann, of the Capay 4-H club.
Rabbit
–Top overall winner: Sienna Navarro, of the Willows 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Sienna Navarro, of the Willows 4-H Club.
Dog
–Top overall winner: Gage Canalia, of the Plaza 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Gage Canalia, of the Plaza 4-H Club.
Pygmy Goat
–Top overall winner: Maddisen Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club.
–Junior Division: First place, Danica Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club.
–Intermediate Division: First place, Maddisen Pool, of the Willows 4-H Club.
“Thank you to all our volunteers who helped proctor the Livestock Challenge: Gina Taylor, Pete Bartels, Kathy Bartels, Bryan Otterson, Karen Baldridge, Garrett Otterson, Dede Canalia, Reagan Bartels, and Mark Kampmann. Thank you to Bryan Otterson and Thea Baldridge who helped tabulate the event. We greatly appreciate Landry Otterson and Marlene Silveira who chaired the event, along with Plaza 4-H Club. Another thanks to our adult and youth volunteers that helped with set-up, registration and general duties. We appreciate everyone’s efforts,” it was stated in the press release. “The 2021 4-H Livestock Challenge was a great success, and we are very thankful for all of the volunteers’ hard work and the determination and diligence of all participants.”