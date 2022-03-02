Glenn County 4-H to host dinner, bake sale fundraiser Saturday

Glenn County 4-H will host their annual drive-thru dinner and bake sale fundraiser on Saturday.
Jamie Marron, 4-H office technician, said there are more than 200 members involved in Glenn County 4-H this year as well as several adult volunteers.
A county fundraiser dinner such as this has been in place for at least 25 years, said Marron, to fund educational programs, awards and trainings for the Glenn County 4-H Program.
“All proceeds benefit the 4-H program to make county events possible and to purchase awards for the youth members,” said Marron.
The fundraiser dinner will be held at the Willows Elks Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows, on Saturday from 4-7 p.m.
Christine Kampmann, Glenn County 4-H community education specialist, said this year’s dinner will include pork loin, rice, salad and a roll.
There will also be a bake sale with lots of delicious treats available for purchase.
The dinner costs $10 per plate and tickets can be purchased from any 4-H member or by calling the UC Cooperative Extension Office at 530-865-1107.
Glenn County 4-H also hosts several other fundraisers throughout the year, including Giving Tuesday, an annual Bowl-a-Thon, and a 4-H Paper Clover Campaign hosted with Tractor Supply Company.