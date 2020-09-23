The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, decided to lift all evacuation orders in western Glenn County in association with the August Complex Fires last week.
The order lifted was for the Mendocino National Forest boundary line in Glenn County west to Mendocino County, according to a press release.
Residents and property owners were able to return to their properties.
“Residents should use extreme caution when entering the burn scar area, hazards may be present,” it was stated in the press release. “Debris has been removed from the roadway, however, use caution on the roadways as conditions may continually change”
It’s asked that residents have proof of property ownership or other documentation upon request accessing the forest area.
A forest closure remains in effect from the U.S. Forest Service.
According to the press release, properties accessed by a forest system road may require a permit from the U.S. Forest Service.
According to a press release from the Mendocino National Forest, access to the closure area for other purposes such as hunting and recreation is prohibited.
For more information, contact the Mendocino National Forest at 934-3316.
Status of the
August Complex
The August Complex is now 38 percent contained and has burned 846,898 acres, according to an update released Tuesday morning.
According to the press release from the Mendocino National Forest, fire crews continued burning operations to the north of Lake Pillsbury on Monday, further increasing protection of communities and overall progress toward containment.
As smoke lifted Monday afternoon, firefighters were able to utilize both ground crews and aerial resources in ignition efforts along the M1 from the summit south to Cabbage Patch at the M1-M6 junction, according to the press release. The use of helicopters allows operations to take place in areas that are unsafe or inaccessible to firefighters on the ground and complete the operations more quickly to take advantage of favorable weather conditions.
Planned burning operations were expected to continue Tuesday.
Crews and equipment continued to improve both primary and alternate control lines to the west and northwest of Pillsbury Lake near Sunset Gap – improvements include setting up pumps and hoses and removing trees and vegetation that could cause problems during future firing and holding operations.
According to the press release, Cal Fire crews on the west zone of the August Complex were working eastward and constructing additional control lines along the fire edge.
For more information on the August Complex, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983.