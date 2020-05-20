Glenn County has been chosen to receive $40,350 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to a press release from Catalyst Domestic Violence Services.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives and American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of churches of Christ in the USA: The Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of local social service agencies will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies, according to the press release.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Anastacia Snyder at 343-7711 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is June 2.