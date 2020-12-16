FELONY
Fabian Cano, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 12 on N. Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Armon Wayne Skidmore, 26, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 12 on Fourth Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $77,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court, possession of firearm with altered identification, violation of probation and other charges.
Ryan Blake Mueller, 33, of Reno, Nev., was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 11 on E. Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful use of personal identification information and grand theft.
Michael Seth Wyckoff, 38, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 10 at the Glenn County Jail and booked on suspicion of violation of parole.
Martha Cedillo Chavera, 51, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 10 on Los Robles Avenue in Hamliton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Charles Ben Padilla, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 9 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of disobey order of the court.
Reyna Salinas Puente, 36, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 9 on Esperanza Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Charles Ben Padilla, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 8 on W. Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of three counts disobey order of the court.
Tyiesha Nicole Sweeney, 23, of Redlands was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Dec. 8 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $210,000 bail and suspicion of two or more persons conspire to commit a crime/battery, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, battery with great bodily injury likely and other charges.
Michael Seth Wyckoff, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Dec. 8 on County Road D in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $22,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
DUI
Christopher Todd Galbraith, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Dec. 12 on Seventh Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.