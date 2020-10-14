FELONY
Steven Acevedo, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer at the Glenn County Jail on Oct. 12 and booked into the jail on $20,000 and suspicion of violation of probation.
Tiffany Michelle Marie Gonzalez, 28, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct. 12 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child/possible injury or death and other charges.
David Michael Hosmer, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 11 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on a warrant for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Phouthasone Sone Khanthavong, 39, of Cottonwood was arrested by an Orland police officer Oct 11 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and kidnapping.
Tony Khampasong Phaviseth, 33, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 11 on Front Street in Artrois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and possession of burglary tools.
Gabriel Antonio Velasquez, 22, was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Oct. 11 on Central Street and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and misdemeanor charges.
Breanna Ruth Cross, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 10 on Third Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of first degree burglary.
Steven Acevedo, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 9 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Pedro Chavez Vazquez, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 9 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Vivian Leanissa Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 9 at the Glenn County Probation Office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Lou Dominic Delia, 31, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, attempt to escape after arrest and other charges.
Rafael Ruvalcaba, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 9 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, tamper with identification marks on firearm and violation of post release community supervision.
Jedediah Tyler Asbury, 33, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Probation Office Oct. 8 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Edgar Castro, 38, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 8 on the 3000 block of Highway 99W in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Joseph Mitchell, 42, of Windsor was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 8 on Sixth Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Elizabeth Lynn Armenta, 32, of Oroville was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Oct. 7 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Daniel Simon Gallegos, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 7 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Roger Manuel Montalvo, 38, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 7 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of two counts felon in possession of firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and misdemeanor charges.
DUI
Rafael Angel Curiel, 48, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 11 on Highway 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Damian Santis Hernandez, 23, of Stockton was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Oct. 5 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.