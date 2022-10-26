California Gov. Gavin Newsom is currently seeking applications to fill the vacant Glenn County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat, a position which represents the most eastern portion of Glenn County, including the areas of Capay, Hamilton City, Ordbend, Bayliss, Glenn, Butte City and Afton.
According to county officials, Glenn County District 5 Supervisor Ken Hahn announced his resignation on June 10. As a General Law County, and per Government Code Section 25060, “Whenever a vacancy occurs in a board of supervisors, the Governor shall fill the vacancy.” Glenn County officials said they are working with the Governor’s Office to fill the vacancy as expeditiously as possible.
Those interested in submitting an application must live within the District 5 boundaries in Glenn County and the term for the vacant seat runs through Jan. 3, 2025, according to county officials.
“Interested parties are encouraged to submit their applications at their earliest convenience to ensure their application is received and considered by the Governor,” said county officials.
Applications can be completed online by going to https://www.gov.ca.gov/appointments/.